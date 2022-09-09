Ghanaian comic actor Don Little was spotted in town driving a Toyota Corolla and packed multiple pillows on the seat to prop himself up

The miniature-sized actor caused a stir when the video of him driving the vehicle popped up on social media

Many peeps questioned how he managed to get a licence given how short he is and wondered how he managed to reach the pedal

Ghanaian comic actor, Don Little, has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted in town driving a Toyota Corolla.

The short actor had multiple pillows strategically arranged on his car seat to prop himself up to reach the steering wheel.

The video was taken by some young men in a vehicle adjacent to Don Litle's car. The guys were shocked to see the little man driving and burst out in laughter whiles they recorded him.

The video has since gone viral on social media, and it has stirred interesting reactions amongst netizens. Some people questioned how Don got a license while others wondered how he managed to reach the pedal.

Ghanaians Marvel At Don Little

kwesigardiner said:

Ei who give driving license? Lol. Seat and pedal adjustment.

Smoque_larsiny made a hilarious comment:

Unless he tie tea cup under his feet before he fi step break…

AhenasaSnr was not too pleased:

He shouldn't be allowed to drive, this is illegal

karimnazir8 also made a funny comment:

He dey stand on the seat oo. Yaw dabo e dey down e dey operate the breaks and accelerator.

LPKLD commented:

Yo that’s funny man is using pillows as a booster

