A Ghanaian bride, Zainab Ibrahim, has become the toast of social media users after videos of her wedding emerged online

The videos which showed the gorgeous bride giving off impressive dance moves while rocking different outfits have excited many

Apart from her dance moves and fashion sense, a section of social media has been fascinated by the massive curves the bride possesses

A pretty Ghanaian bride identified as Zainab Ibrahim has got social media buzzing with lovely videos from her wedding.

The beautiful videos show the voluptuous Zainab who got married in an Islamic wedding showing off impressive dance moves at her ceremony.

According to YEN.com.gh checks, Zainab and her husband got married in the Northern regional capital of Tamale over the weekend.

Curvaceous bride Zainab had a lovely time at her wedding Photo source: @sproutaffair

The bride's dance

In one of the videos which have been shared on Instagram, the bride is seen dressed in a green dress while jamming to Kizz Daniel's Buga. She did the 'go low' moves to the admiration of the many people gathered.

Another video which had her wearing an outfit in a darker shade of green showed her dancing to Kelvynboy's Down Flat. She made gestures to match the lyrics of the song including pointing to her backside.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to videos

The videos of Zainab's gorgeous outfits and impressive dance moves have garnered massive reactions online. For many people, it is the bride's curvaceous figure and massive behind that has got them awed.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

jeremy_stickles said:

"Eweeeyyy …who’s that lucky guy ."

officialokokobioko said:

"5 ladies can share what she has and it will be enough."

olowoone said:

"This Life no balance oowhile some need just small endowment,some have excessin all of these,gratitude to God is key."

_kwabena_owusu_ said:

"OK this is the full package n option.. I won't ask cow for her bride price but rather elephant if I was the father... Congrats to her by the way nice wedding."

_ajubikete said:

"The husband gotta pay 3x the dowry because eiii…it no be small matter. Cake by the pound!! Beautiful lady! ."

Source: YEN.com.gh