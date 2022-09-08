Ghanaian comedian and media personality Baba Spirit reportedly passed away. The reports of Baba's demise came up on social media on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

It is not known exactly what might have happened to Baba Spirit as details of his situation have been scanty.

But many entertainment personalities have somewhat confirmed the news and taken to social media to pay their tributes.

Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit has reportedly passed on @nanaromeowelewele

Source: Instagram

One such person is Accra FM mid-morning show host, Nana Romeo. He took to his Instagram page to share one of the most known photos of Baba Spirit. In his caption Nana Romeo prayed that the comedian rests in peace.

Source: YEN.com.gh