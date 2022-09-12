Award-winning disc jockey DJ Switch has taken fans on a trip down memory lane with a video she shared on her Instagram

In the video, DJ Switch was playing energetically at an event amidst chants and hypes from the event's MC

Her fans and followers were wowed by the video and could not help but praise the youngster for her talent

DJ Switch of Talented Kids fame made her fans and followers feel nostalgic with a video she shared on Instagram. In the video, the youngster was in a garden playing in what seemed like a private event.

DJ Switch playing at an event Photo Source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

The award-winning DJ used the opportunity to wish her promoter and hype man MC Omarion a happy birthday. Captioning the video, she wrote;

Heyy @mcomarion_ Blessings!!!

Despite sharing the video to wish her promoter a happy birthday, DJ Switch impressed her fans with the skills she displayed during her set. She started her set with Daddy Lumba's Aben Wo Aha and transitioned to Kuami Eugene's Dollar On You after a comment from the MC.

PAY ATTENTION: Click "See First" under the "Following" tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her facial expressions, dance moves, and how she mouthed the lyrics of the songs she played reminded fans of her talent. The 15-year-old also looked chic in the multicolored fruit print blouse she wore.

Fans React To DJ Switch's Skills

Many fans also reacted to her post by sharing heart, clapping, and fire emojis in the comments. At the same time, others filled the comments with a love-you gesture emoji and a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

superstar in motion

sasuman23

Keep the fire blazing

mcomarion_

Allah show Dem thanks princess

annonymous._me

Switch it up

djjeezy9ja

the older you get, the smarter you're becoming and thats what i call been creatively smart

akosuah_hipsy

This girl is feeling

theophilusnash65

Kaish de finest is on

great_lord_3

ahh the girl that

Source: YEN.com.gh