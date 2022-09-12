DJ Switch Shares Throwback Video Passionately Playing At An Event; Fans Are Filled With Nostalgia
- Award-winning disc jockey DJ Switch has taken fans on a trip down memory lane with a video she shared on her Instagram
- In the video, DJ Switch was playing energetically at an event amidst chants and hypes from the event's MC
- Her fans and followers were wowed by the video and could not help but praise the youngster for her talent
DJ Switch of Talented Kids fame made her fans and followers feel nostalgic with a video she shared on Instagram. In the video, the youngster was in a garden playing in what seemed like a private event.
The award-winning DJ used the opportunity to wish her promoter and hype man MC Omarion a happy birthday. Captioning the video, she wrote;
Heyy @mcomarion_ Blessings!!!
Despite sharing the video to wish her promoter a happy birthday, DJ Switch impressed her fans with the skills she displayed during her set. She started her set with Daddy Lumba's Aben Wo Aha and transitioned to Kuami Eugene's Dollar On You after a comment from the MC.
Her facial expressions, dance moves, and how she mouthed the lyrics of the songs she played reminded fans of her talent. The 15-year-old also looked chic in the multicolored fruit print blouse she wore.
Fans React To DJ Switch's Skills
Many fans also reacted to her post by sharing heart, clapping, and fire emojis in the comments. At the same time, others filled the comments with a love-you gesture emoji and a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.
superstar in motion
sasuman23
Keep the fire blazing
mcomarion_
Allah show Dem thanks princess
annonymous._me
Switch it up
djjeezy9ja
the older you get, the smarter you're becoming and thats what i call been creatively smart
akosuah_hipsy
This girl is feeling
theophilusnash65
Kaish de finest is on
great_lord_3
ahh the girl that
Source: YEN.com.gh