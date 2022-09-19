Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has been enstooled as the chief of the Ghanaian Igbo Community and was shown support

The enstoolment took place over the weekend, and celebrities like Jim Iyke, Asiedu Nketiah and ACP Kofi Sarpong graced the occasion

Empress Gifty looked glamorous in her pretty Igbo outfit and was all smiles during the big ceremony

There is a new chief in town, and her name is Gifty Adorye. The gospel musician, on Sunday, September 18 2022, got enstooled as the chief of the Ghanaian Igbo community by Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana.

The gospel star was conferred the honorary status for her acts of charity and her promotion of Igbo culture in Ghana. Gifty Adorye was all joy during the beautiful event and had support from many respected personalities from both Ghana and Nigeria as they graced the occasion.

Jim Iyke Attends Enstoolment

Famous, veteran Nigerian actor and politician Jim Iyke was among the numerous respected celebrities at Gifty Adorye's enstoolment. Jim arrived at the event dressed in red cultural Igbo apparel and sunglasses. Multiple people and cameras followed the superstar upon his arrival.

Asiedu Nketiah And ACP Kofi Sarpong Make Apperance

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, together with ACP Kofi Sarpong, made an appearance at the enstoolment ceremony. ACP Kofi Sarpong looked glamorous in a predominantly white kente cloth.

Ghanaians Congratulate Gifty Adorye

Thelma Akuffobea Appiah was pleased:

Congratulations to the president of Noko beautiful,Noko fine,Noko God bless you family. You looking sweet as always

ruth cudjoe said:

Congratulations noko beautiful ❤❤

Diana Adjei also said:

Congrats beautiful

