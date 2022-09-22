Diana Asamoah got the internet laughing once more as she flaunted an Israeli man as her dream boyfriend in a video

The gospel musician has been in Israel for some days now and mentioned that getting an Israeli man was one of her prayer points

Diana's antics in the hilarious video got many laughing as she could not even remember her new boyfriend's name

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah in recent times, has shown her funny and jovial nature with her hilarious antics.

In a new video that has surfaced on the internet, the seasoned gospel musician flaunted an Israeli man as her new boyfriend.

Diana Asamoah Flaunting New Israeli Man Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Diana revealed that one of her prayer points before arriving in Israel was to get an Israeli man and thanked God for answering her prayers. The hilarious gospel sensation cracked ribs when she forgot her new "lover's" name and had to ask him to mention it one more time.

The gospel star has been on a visit to Israel for some days now and has shared multiple videos of herself having fun in "God's land". Diana's video stirred some interesting reactions as folks stated how much they were in love with her funny side.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Diana Asamoah Cracks Ribs With Laughter

iam_ajoa could not stop laughing:

like did she ask his name on camera this woman has lost it

frim_promise wrote:

She doesnt even know his name

impeccable__bhim commented:

This woman is now turning to comedian

wonderprints90 also reacted:

Dis woman nd concert she never dey disappoint

mr_antwi_christian said:

I don't want peace l want problems always

Diana Asamoah Causes Stir As Video Of Her And Handsome Man Pops Up Online'

In a similar story, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has been spotted in a new video with a handsome young man.

The video showed the man running his hand through the veteran musician's hair, but he was stopped.

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom hitmaker was heard telling the man to exercise patience for her to finish preaching.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh