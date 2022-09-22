Diana Asamoah Flaunts Israeli Man As Her New Boyfriend In Hilarious Video; Folks React
- Diana Asamoah got the internet laughing once more as she flaunted an Israeli man as her dream boyfriend in a video
- The gospel musician has been in Israel for some days now and mentioned that getting an Israeli man was one of her prayer points
- Diana's antics in the hilarious video got many laughing as she could not even remember her new boyfriend's name
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah in recent times, has shown her funny and jovial nature with her hilarious antics.
In a new video that has surfaced on the internet, the seasoned gospel musician flaunted an Israeli man as her new boyfriend.
Diana revealed that one of her prayer points before arriving in Israel was to get an Israeli man and thanked God for answering her prayers. The hilarious gospel sensation cracked ribs when she forgot her new "lover's" name and had to ask him to mention it one more time.
Ghanaian Lady Goes On A Date With An Obroni Man; He Pulls Out A Calculator To Split Bill; Video Stirs Debate
The gospel star has been on a visit to Israel for some days now and has shared multiple videos of herself having fun in "God's land". Diana's video stirred some interesting reactions as folks stated how much they were in love with her funny side.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Diana Asamoah Cracks Ribs With Laughter
iam_ajoa could not stop laughing:
like did she ask his name on camera this woman has lost it
frim_promise wrote:
She doesnt even know his name
impeccable__bhim commented:
This woman is now turning to comedian
wonderprints90 also reacted:
Dis woman nd concert she never dey disappoint
mr_antwi_christian said:
I don't want peace l want problems always
Diana Asamoah Causes Stir As Video Of Her And Handsome Man Pops Up Online'
In a similar story, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has been spotted in a new video with a handsome young man.
The video showed the man running his hand through the veteran musician's hair, but he was stopped.
The Pentecost Sore Ndwom hitmaker was heard telling the man to exercise patience for her to finish preaching.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh