Evangelist Diana Asamoah has been spotted in a new video with a handsome young man

The video showed the man running his hand through the veteran musician's hair but he was stopped

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom hitmaker was heard telling the man to exercise patience for her to finish preaching

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has caused a massive stir on social media after she was spotted in a room with a young man.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Evangelist Diana Asamoah was seen preaching to her Facebook followers while a handsome man stood behind her.

While trying to explain a point, the young man standing behind the Tetelesta hitmaker suddenly started running his hand through Diana Asamoah.

After blushing from the handsome young man's move, Evangelist Diana Asamoah stopped him in his tracks.

She was seen and heard asking the man to exercise some restraint and wait for her to wrap up with the sharing of the word of God.

A smiling Evangelist Diana Asamoah was heard saying that it was a great thing to serve the lord and started shouting on top of her voice to express how excited she was.

She was seen smiling from cheek to cheek as she announced to her fans and followers that she was in a very good mood and was so happy as well.

Fans react to the video of Diana Asamoah

Many teeming fans of the gospel artiste took to the comment section to react to the video of hers which was going viral.

kwame_trigah noted:

"I blame mr drew for all this cos he saw it coming but he didn't tell us"

romeodwomoh6141 had this to say:

"I think Mr. Drew saw this in his dream that this woman will change Diana Asamoah mabo wo din na mafr3 wo, na sa Yi wo suban asesa, na sa Yi me nte wo nka dw33 dw33 dw33, dw3 dw3"

kwamezack_ wrote:

"Her boyfriend is handsome paa o"

chiefjerry_kwarteng quizzed:

"Is she a sugar mummy now ???"

