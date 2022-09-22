A Ghanaian man has raised the bar for marriage proposals after planning a surprise proposal for his girlfriend

In a video circulating on social media, the man popped the question to his girlfriend at an unidentified waterfall in Ghana

Netizens were full of admiration and jealousy for the newly-engaged couple, with many wishing them well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video making rounds on social media shows the surprise proposal a Ghanaian man prepared for his beautiful foreign girlfriend at a waterfall. In the video shared by Jullie Jay-Kanz and sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young, pretty lady was led to the bottom of the waterfall, where she plays a violin rendition of Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Man Proposes to Girlfriend At Waterfall Photo Source: @julliejaykanz

Source: Instagram

As the music played, the couple make their entrance through the waterfall stairway and accompanied by an older woman. The man covered his lover's eyes with his hands as he led her down the waterfall stairway.

Once the couple got to the bottom of the waterfall, he whispered in the ears of his 'obroni' girlfriend before revealing a bold 'Be my wife' writing with balloons. The lady, touched by her boyfriend's words, got emotional and started crying as she accepted the proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens React To Waterfall Proposal

The proposal video sparked mixed reactions as some thought the man's proposal was sweet while others deemed it extravagant and unnecessary.

van.tingile

Love is sweet but odeeshie

mazdee18

Amazing Grace paaa

adwoasandra112

The pressure is getting worser

nanaop_gh

Boie3 proposal nkoaa

blessy_love_cosbless_gh_1

Ei de3 Adru ni? ❤️ God bless their union

stevoonanaba

Don’t try this in gh oooo

Bride-To-Be Trends After Adding 100 Friends to WhatsApp Group, Taxes Them to Contribute to Her Wedding

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian bride-to-be created a WhatsApp group to raise funds for her wedding. The damsel then added 100 of her friends, asking them to contribute a minimum of N5K each towards the success of her wedding ceremony.

The WhatsApp conversation was leaked by Twitter user Yusif Bolaji who further revealed the contribution was excluding other expenses and payments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh