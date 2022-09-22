Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced a new project he has been working on behind the scenes and many fans are excited

The project is an online radio which is named after his loyal fanbase, Shatta Movement Family and would be running strictly online

Many of his fans have shown excitement about the launch of the SM Radio which would mainly be streaming Shatta Wale's songs without any breaks

Celebrated dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has expanded his scope of business by announcing the launch of his online radio.

Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The self-acclaimed dancehall king took to his Instagram page to share with his fans a new project he has been working on behind the scenes.

The online radio, he revealed, will be called SM Radio. The SM stands for Shatta Movement, which is the name of his fanbase. The slogan of the station is 'Music 4 life'.

Captioning the post on his officially verified Instagram page, he wrote,

Online radio #SMradio Link in bio

To follow SM Radio and to enjoy some of the biggest hits of Shatta Wale, you can follow with this link. The station streams 24/7 and one can enjoy songs from the 'On God' hitmaker without any hitches.

Many fans, upon hearing the news, have taken to social media to express their profound excitement on the new update.

Shatta Movement Family shows support by hailing their leader's big move

hero_thg_official:

Sm to the world

dominickie20:

Woooooooow

formulaken:

Different settings

hero_thg_official:

On goooood❤️❤️❤️❤️

mckidokevin

For live. We needed this a long time ago. Paaa paaa

kingj_barber:

hey forget everybody

