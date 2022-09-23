A young man who identifies himself as a Korean got stopped by some policemen on the streets and was asked to produce his Ghana card

A young man who identifies himself as a Korean has got folks laughing on social media.

The man, who had a striking resemblance with popular actress Nana Ama McBrown was stopped on the streets by some Ghanaian policemen and was asked to produce his Ghana card.

The young man started speaking thick Twi, which shocked the police making them suspect he was Ghanaian. Speaking in a humourous tone, he denied being Ghanaian and said they would have to take him to court if they felt he was lying.

The encounter was an uproarious one as the funny man had some exchanges with the police that made them laugh loudly.

The Korean man's long hair, dark shades, nice skin tone and facial structure made him resemble Nana Ama. The humourous video sparked hilarious comments on social media.

Nana Ama Lookalike Gets Folks Laughing

The Kremlin said:

Wow this guy really looks like Nana Ama McBrown

BeautyLucia123 wrote:

I really like you ,you are so funny

let me be going made a funny comment:

Me saf wey them born me here anor get Ghana card make them deport me I beg

Afidzata01 was also impressed by him:

He is so funny behaving just as a Ghanaian boy

