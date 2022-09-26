A plus size lady who happens to be a student of Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School-NASEC impressed folks with her dance moves

The energetic and confident girl took centre stage amid a crowd of students and showed them what she was made of

The lady was able to control her body well and pulled off some of the most difficult dance steps, and impressed the crowd who cheered loudly

A beautiful plus size student of the Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School-NASEC stunned many people with her enthralling dance steps at a dance competition in her school.

The confident and well-endowed lady took centre stage and blew the crowd and judges away with her satisfying dance moves.

Plus Size NASEC Student Dancing Source: TikTok

The judges had a look of astonishment on their faces as they watched the young lady do her thing. She had a broad smile on her face as she danced. She did a variety of dances which she pulled off effortlessly.

Her impressive leg work was what got the crowd going as their cheers got twice as loud when the impressive lady started the Nigerian dance style.

The video pleased many people, and they showered the confident lady with words of affection.

Plus Sized Lady Receives Massive Love

Harisca was impressed:

Straight to Di Asaso lovely

joyce_Daaky3hemaa also commented:

I really miss my school Nasec star gal or the way

Nicholas Kwasi Appia could not get over the video:

I watched it...and watched again to be sure of my eyes...then slide to the next video and came back to watch again...after typing I will watch again

Lukay27422 also reacted:

Incoming Di asa champion

Source: YEN.com.gh