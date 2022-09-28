Alomo Gyata, a young TikToker, has caused a stir on the internet after he sent a message to Wendy Shay begging her for a new phone

The little boy who became famous after Wendy Shay shared a video of a skit he made pleaded for a new device like fellow TikToker Oboi Cj

Many people found the video of his plea hilarious and told him to forget about his dreams, but some others helped him reach Wendy

A funny TikToker has followed in the steps of Oboy Cj, another TikToker who was gifted a phone by Sarkodie after he begged him for one.

The young man who goes by the name Alomo Gyata on TikTok made a video pleading with ace singer Wendy Shay to purchase him a new phone like Sarkodie did for Oboy Cj.

Wendy Shay photos and popular TikToker Source: alomogyata, wendyshay

Source: Instagram

The young man who became famous after Wendy Shay shared a video of a skit he made with her hit song 'Heat' pleaded with the singer to help him since he helped promote her song and said he would be greatly indebted to her.

He asked his followers to help make the video get to Wendy Shay. Many found the footage hilarious and made jest of him for trying to get a phone from the celebrity.

Peeps React To Alomo Gyata's Request

Cashizmoni made a hilarious comment:

ey everybody dey want phone.. we also go post wanna video soon

Nana Kofi Donkor was confused:

Ah is it a new thing for people to ask celebrities to buy fon for dem?

vendaamponsah753

Wendy shay please buy it for him he loves you and the way he is speaking shows

afolabijunior419 also wrote:

Yes they deserve that because they promote their music

Sarkodie: Oboy Cj, A Popular TikToker Begged For A New Phone From Sark And Got His Wish Granted; Video Pops up

In other news, Sarkodie has decided to gift popular TikToker Oboy Cj a new phone after the young man begged for the rapper to gift him one.

Oboy Cj made several videos appealing to the general public and Sarkodie specifically for a brand new mobile device.

Many folks tried their best to get Sarkodie to see the video, and the young man's wishes were finally granted.

