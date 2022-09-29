Diana Asamoah has gotten baptised in the famous River Jodan during her visit to Israel, and it has pleased many

The gospel star was dipped inside the holy river several times by some men of God dressed in all white linen attires

Diana shared a video of the beautiful event on her TikTok page, and her fans were excited for her and showered her with blessings

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gospel star Diana Asamoah has taken her walk with the lord to the next level. The veteran musician visited Israel recently and decided to get baptised in the River Jordan.

In a video the gospel sensation shared on her TikTok page, she got immersed in the holy water by some men of God in all-white linen dresses.

Diana Asamoah getting baptised Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

They gently dipped her in the water and brought her out as a new creation. Diana Asamoah being a staunch Christian, visited the holy land to renew her faith and belief in God.

She has visited numerous iconic sites in the land, and from the many videos she has shared so far of her trip, it seems she is having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some followers of Diana were excited to see her renew her faith in GOD and dropped some touching words in praise of the singer. But, at the same time, others questioned the need to be baptised again.

Folks React To Diana Asamoah's Baptism

Nana Akua Poku Konkonko '1' said:

May God increase u and set you up for righteousness...May u be elevated to the sight of the Most High

Charity Ayerbidah wrote:

what happened to the one u did in Ghana or u say Ghana was not written in the bible eiii

maameyaa700 also raised questions:

so she mean to tell me that she's not being baptized in water all these while ??..if no ,why? ...if yes then why do it again?

Diana Asamoah Flaunts Israeli Man As Her New Boyfriend In Hilarious Video; Folks React

In other news, Diana Asamoah got the internet laughing once more as she flaunted an Israeli man as her dream boyfriend in a video.

The gospel musician has been in Israel for some days now and mentioned that getting an Israeli man was one of her prayer points.

Diana's antics in the hilarious video got many laughing as she could not even remember her new boyfriend's name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh