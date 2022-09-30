Black Stars winger Kudus Mohammed has been spotted happily jamming to Kweku Flick's yet-to-be-released Black Stars Anthem

The young star was in a vehicle driving while he sang the song which he had on rotation, and this excited Kweku Flick greatly

The song is set to be officially released on the 14th of October, but snippets of the tune have been shared by Kweku Flick

Kweku Flick has made a song for the Black Stars of Ghana, and it seems one of the team's key players, Kudus Mohammed, is a big fan of the song.

Flick's Black Star anthem, which is yet to be released, came under massive criticism by Ghanaians on Twitter after Kweku Flick released snippets of the tune.

The young musician was trolled for hours after he released a short version of the song. So Kudus jamming to the tune brought great joy to Kweku Flick as he shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:

Kudus day ,Kudus day ,Kudus kudus kudus day Ebi Kudus game !!!! Next match Hattrick players player ! Heat !!!!!!!!!!!!

The numerous exclamation marks showed how elated Kweku was to see Kudus, who was a key highlight of the song, enjoy the melody.

The Fifa World Cup kick starts in November, and Kweku hopes his song will be on rotation as the main Black Stars anthem, although he might face stiff competition from other musicians.

Folks React To Kudus Jamming To Kweku Flick's Anthem

kingofdoggy1 was impressed:

There’s grace in every disgrace !

thehighestblog was excited for Kweku

Let's go FLICKYYY ❤️

nanapoku__ also commented:

we banging this throughout the tournament

son_of_kwekuflick also reacted:

@kwekuflick ❤️ much love for this banger

Kweku Flick Drops World Cup Song For The Black Stars; Gets Trolled On Twitter

In a related story, young budding musician Kweku Flick has dropped a catchy World Cup tune for the Black Stars, but it seems folks did not enjoy it.

The song featured the name of every Black Stars player and had a melodious beat behind it which showed the efforts Kweku Flick put into it.

Kweku Flick has been trending on Twitter for hours after releasing the song as folks gave him stick and said the song was subpar.

