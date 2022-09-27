Young budding musician Kweku Flick has dropped a catchy World Cup tune for the Black Stars, but it seems folks did not enjoy it

The song featured the name of every Black Stars player and had a melodious beat behind it which showed the efforts Kweku Flick put into it

Kweku Flick has been trending on Twitter for hours after releasing the song as folks gave him stick and said the song was subpar

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Budding Ghanaian musician Kweku Flick has found his name on the lips of many social media users, but not for positive reasons.

The young music star innocently released the snippet of a world cup song he made for the Black Stars to show his solidarity for the team.

Kweku Flick singing his World Cup song Source: KwekuFlick

Source: Twitter

However, things went south for Kweku Flick as he did not get the positive feedback he would have hoped for. Instead, the musician came under fire from social media users as they trolled his attempt at making a catchy World Cup song.

Many felt the song was subpar, dropping interesting tweets that made Kweku Flick trend number one on Twitter for hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaians React To Kweku Flick's Song

unrulyking00 wrote:

If ebi Black Sherif wey do this song like you guys go support am but ebi Kweku Flick nti you dey trash am hmm

MukadasMaestro spoke against the criticism of the song:

That Kweku Flick ein new black stars song be proper jam oo. U never go believe until we win our first match, Buh sake of Twilight boys Dey trash the song.

UTDKojo made jest of the tune:

we for lash whoever encouraged Kweku Flick to do a song for the Black stars ah

OkwasiaBiNti was not feeling the song:

If Kweku Flick released this track in the states like them arrest for noise pollution

Yentie_Obiaa wrote:

Nwom foo sei

Keeper's Music Makes Grand Entry With Joe Mettle & Flo Ra's single Beautiful God

In other stories, The Keeper's Music Choir and award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle have collaborated on a new song.

The new release, titled Beautiful God, is a fine worship song with a leading member of the choir, Flo Ra, and Mettle taking centre stage Beautiful.

God happens to be the first release of The Keepers Music, a new record label with a focus on gospel music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh