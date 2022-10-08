Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated his 59th birthday with a feast at his residence in Accra

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, hosted a feast to commemorate his 59th anniversary with cured lepers at his residence in Accra.

Dr Bawumia, who is the Life Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, has shared fond moments with the healed lepers on special occasions marking his birthday and festive seasons in the past.

Aside from the cured lepers, politicians and religious persons graced the vice-president's 59th birthday party on Friday, October 7.

Humble Bawumia serves guests at his birthday party

In videos online, Dr Bawumia is seen serving guests at his birthday party, where he was captured sporting an all-white outfit.

Netizens who saw the heartwarming visuals, including the images showing the cake-cutting moment, wished the vice-president well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted to the videos

Adwubi2015 observed:

Our Vice President so noble.

Sexyjee89 posted:

Beautiful .

Kwamezack_ said:

Happy Birthday .

Akosuanura posted:

He no get problem.

Itravelforfoodtv shared:

I can’t understand why I wasn’t invited . See food ooo.

Affordablebagsandshoes replied:

@itravelforfoodtv, who do you know? but that food go hit shaaa.

Aboraaachiamaa shared:

May God bless you Dr Bawumia for always celebrating your birthday with these people. They will forever be grateful to you paaa.

Ontokofi posted:

The Vice President organized the small gathering to honor the lives of lepers. He does that every year on his birthdays. A few years ago he built a house for one of them.

Thank you Mr. Vice President for using your birthday to spend quality time with the downtrodden who are often banished from society because of their sickness. Thank you for making them feel special and wanted.

Dr Bawumia at 59

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Second Lady Samira Bawumia led a litany of birthday wishes to her husband with a lovely message on her social media handles.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, the Vice President turned 59, and the Second Lady, in commemoration of the day, expressed her gratitude to Allah for protecting and guiding him (Dr Bawumia) throughout the years.

Samira also emphasized the significant role Dr Bawumia plays in keeping their family together.

