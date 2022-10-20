Nana Ama McBrown met some fans while in town, and she was shown massive love by the large crowd of people who surrounded her

The beautiful and humble actress shared a hug with a few of the excited folks, and a beautiful video of the nice moment made its way to social media

Many netizens were pleased to see the beautiful video and praised Nana Ama for being a friendly and open person

Affable Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most loved celebrities in Ghana. Her lovely personality has awarded her praise and affection from many Ghanaians wherever she goes.

A video shared on social media showed Nana Ama's star power and how much Ghanaians adore her.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown surrounded by large crowd Source: TikTok

In the lovely footage, the actress got down from a vehicle and was immediately recognised by many folks.

The people excited to see the beautiful actress gathered around her, forming a large crowd. They took out their phones to take videos of the superstar and chanted her name loudly.

A few young men got close to Nana Ama's car and received tight hugs from the actress. One of the young men had an extensive conversation with Nana Ama, asking her where she was headed, and she explained her agenda to him.

The lovely video had folks gushing over Nana Ama and expressing their love for her.

Nana Ama Wins The Hearts Of Netizens

quartz394 said:

May you never lack in Jesus name I love you Empress ❤️❤️❣️❣️

ahoofeama admired the actress:

Be blessed forever Queen, you always inspire me to be a better person ❤️

Maadjoah_45 also wrote:

She’s beyond blessed!!! When u r eternally blessed, u refuse to age mpoh

Arhmah DC commented:

this is y everyone loves u

Source: YEN.com.gh