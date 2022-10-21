Stonebwoy and his two adorable children, Cj and Jahjah, hang out in his brand-new Bentley and had some ice cream together

The two charming kids spoke in a posh foreign accent as they talked about the ice cream they were holding

The beautiful video impressed many folks and got them laughing when they noticed Jahajah did not like his ice cream

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his two adorable kids, Cj and Jahjah, spent time together in his brand-new Bentley.

The cute youngins had different ice cream flavours, and while Cj seemed to be gleefully enjoying hers, her little brother Jahjah made a cute little frown when he tasted his.

Cj made a funny little moustache with her ice cream and showed it to her father. Jahjah, who was sitting on Stonebwoy's lap, had barely licked his ice cream and was encouraged by the dancehall musician to eat it. The face he made when he tasted it got netizens laughing.

The two children spoke posh and refined English, which showed the quality of education they had the privilege of receiving. Stonebwoy bought his Bentley not long ago and seems to be giving his adorable children a taste of luxury living.

Stonebwoy's Kids Stir Reactions

Esther Fianko noticed Jahjah's expressions:

the boy is pretending he dont like ice cream lol

user5071628011918 also wrote:

Jah jah the serious guy

scantybabyucy also commented:

Cute family

Esther Fianko also commented:

hahahahah the little guy dont like ice cream naa naaa

user3035800680057 also admired them:

See thier cute face’s bi

