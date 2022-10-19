A video of a lady with a striking resemblance to actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, has surfaced online

The video shows the lady dressed in a beautiful green gown with makeup, hairstyle, and smile just like Fella

Many Ghanaians have been astounded by the similarities between the lady and the actress and have shared their thoughts

A lookalike of Fella Makafui has popped up on social media leaving many netizens wondering if she is not the same as the actress.

The lady who seemed to be preparing for a programme looked dashing in her fine makeup and outfit.

In a video sighted on Instagram page @delay.ba, the pretty is seen sitting down. and wearing a beautiful green gown.

A lady with a striking resemblance to Fella Makafui has surfaced online

She sported a ponytail-like hairstyle with little red lipstick to match her makeup. She was full of smiles

The lady was full of smiles as she stood and tunred for the camera. Turning around, she showed a backside which is also similar to that of Fella.

See the video below:

Ghanaians amazed by Fella Makafui's lookalike

The video of the Fella's lookalike has stirred reactions on social media. Many Ghanaians have been amazed by the striking resemblance. Below are some of the comments seen by YEN.com.gh.

funghana_ said:

She looks fella than fella

officialdzidzi said:

Ei I thought fella ooo

melanin_nayah said:

"And she has botos too. Mdk can act like he didn’t see well and go and take his points oo this one that they are saying Martin all be en specprotect this lady at all cost!"

_billonaire.xx said:

Why don’t we the normal ones don’t have photocopy

Fella Makafui And Medikal Vibe With Davido In Their Plush Mansion

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Afrobeat singer Davido recently visited Ghana and was spotted in the lavish mansion of Medikal and Fella.

Videos showed how Davido spent his time with the adorable family as he recorded a song with Medikal which is yet to be released.

Many have hailed Fella Makafui for feeding Davido, while others are excited about the new collaboration.

