Delay shared a video of herself wearing a stunning brown outfit which highlighted her natural beauty and got fans admiring her

The pretty TV host walked elegantly as she was videoed by one of her associates and laughed as the individual captured her on camera

People were in love with Delay's exquisite looks and fawned over her in the comment section with words of praise

Popular Ghanaian TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, is 40 but hardly seems her age as her ever-green looks keep getting better and better.

Delay slaying in brown dress Source: delayghana

Source: Instagram

The beautiful media personality had folks drooling after sharing a video of her wearing an elegant brown attire. In the eye-catching footage, Delay was in a beautiful lady's trousers, which gripped her skin tightly but was loose from the knee downwards.

She wore a matching brown top, which blended elegantly with the pants. Delay was walking out of a building when one of her associates took the video.

Delay held on to some shopping bags and looked exhausted but still maintained her pretty looks. She shrugged when she noticed her associate was capturing her.

She shared the video on her Instagram page, and folks could not get enough of it as they showered her with praise and admired how beautiful she looked.

Delay Leaves Fans Gushing

qvavo__ made a funny compliment:

Enam pa a dompe nnim

feathers_and_trimmingsgh

Obaa Afia..... Body no kasa.... Obiaa boa... See fine woman with fine body.. Chae....... Nkurasefuo nyinaa tanfo

the_saboateng was very pleased with what he saw:

I’ve watched the video repeatedly

bebsafua also wrote:

Mummy on fire only we the kwahu can have the naturality all the rubber go sleep we the kwahu ar taking over til til til

unruly_neymar_jr also wrote:

Buh low key Delay foin paa oo

