Some Ghanaian female celebrities like Yvonne Nelson and Joselyn Dumas are living the real celebrity lifestyle as they post their luxurious vehicles

These hardworking female celebrities always remind their millions of followers that they are top of their game even when it comes to shopping for cars

From celebrated actress, Yvonne Nelson to rising TikToker, Hajia Bintu, these female stars know how to choose plush cars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A fraction of Ghanaian female celebrities have become influencers in many spheres of life. They are living their best lives while inspiring their huge following on social media as well.

Most of these female stars are brand ambassadors for different brands ranging from real estate to skincare products.

When they are not putting their various talents on display, they either go on expensive vacations or ride their plush rides going about their normal duties.

Fella Makafui, Yvonne Nelson, and Hajia 4Real pose with their expensive vehicles. @fellamakafui @yvonnenelson @hajia4reall Source@Instagram.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares photos of Ghanaian female celebrities and style influencers posing with their cars from Range Rover to Kia.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

1. Hajia 4reall

Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4reall is also a serial entrepreneur with a unique fashion sense. It reflects in her music videos and red-carpet photos.

2. Vivian Jill Lawrence

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence is a style icon who dresses down stylishly. Vivian Jill looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder colorful dress while posing beside her car.

3. Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur, Fella Makafui is the queen of street style with unrivalled fashion sense. Together with her musician husband, Medikal, the powerful duo has a fleet of cars.

4. S3fa

Ghanaian award-winning musician, S3fa was gifted a car by her record label and indeed she deserves all the happiness in this world. The talented singer has released hit after hit and this red car is just the first of her collection.

5. Nadia Buari

Top Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari is the perfect definition of a woman with a successful career and a beautiful family. Evidently, she has a fleet of cars she chooses from whenever she wants to step out with her adorable children.

6. Yvonne Okoro

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro is loved by many due to her unique acting skills. She always challenges herself with new roles just as much as she reshuffles her fashionable closet. Definitely, she steps out in style riding her expensive car.

7. Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and school proprietor, Yvonne Nelson has invested in many ventures and most importantly expensive cars for easy movement whenever she is in Ghana.

8. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas has represented the country on many international platforms. She is a brand ambassador for top brands with international affiliations. When she is not cruising on a yacht somewhere in the world, Joselyn drives around town in this plush car.

9. Hajia Bintu

TikTok sensation, Hajia Bintu is on the rise to becoming a top style influencer. She bought her first car this year and social media fans were excited for her.

10. Delay

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso always looks stylish in trendy clothes while managing a multi-million food company. The respected chief executive officer flaunts her expensive car in this video.

Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence slays in trendy dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence. The top Kumawood has a unique fashion sense always looking modestly in trendy outfits.

The award-winning Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence has a huge following on social media who always admire her beauty and impeccable acting skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh