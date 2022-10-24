Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari and Majid Michel got Ghanaians remembering the good old days when they used to feature together in movies

The legendary movie stars bonded together when they met at a dinner and had fun doing TikTok Videos

Many social media users were pleased to see the beautiful video and fawned over the legends, with a majority of them wishing they would act together again

Ghanaian movie stars Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari and Majid Michel, met at a dinner over the weekend. The three superstars left Ghanaians nostalgic, reminding them of the good old days when they used to feature together in movies.

Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Majid Michele and others meet Source: nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari's sister, Samera Buari, who is a rapper, was also with them as they made TikTok videos. The stars looked dapper in their fashionable outfits and got many social media users admiring them.

The video stirred interesting reactions as many folks had missed the three superstars on the movie scene. Nadia, Jackie and Majid have been featured in numerous movies together. Movies like Beyonce vs Rihana, Crime To Christ, 4Play, and 4Play Reloaded were blockbuster hits which were watched by almost every Ghanaian who had access to a television.

The superstars have not acted together in any major movies in a long while, as they are mostly busy working on their individual projects and business ventures.

Social Media Users Recollect Ghallywood Days

belle_bibichou_queen said:

my favorite actresses and actors, may the good Lord keep you with us for a long time so that we can savor you in the movies as always♥️

shurea__makeup also commented:

My all time favorites in one video ❤️

linda.ofori.733076 also wrote:

Wow, I miss you guys acting together ❤

moira_shantel_cole also commented:

Pretty Nadia, blessed queen with four adorable incredible queens

Jackie Appiah: Pretty Actress Has Dinner With Nana Aba, Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere And Other Celebs In Video

In a similar story, Jackie Appiah was at a nice dinner party with several other celebrities and had a lovely time at the grand party.

The likes of Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Majid Michel and Nadia Buari were present at the grand dinner.

The excited celebrities took photos and videos, made merry, drank and ate some of the best dishes and wine money could buy.

