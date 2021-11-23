Engineers and Planners, and Dzata Cement CEO Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted in a new fun video

The video has the business tycoon cruising in one of his expensive cars and showing some drifting skills

Ibrahim's video has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who are torn between praise and criticism

Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted cruising in one of his expensive cars in a new video.

In the video, Ibrahim Mahama is seen driving out of the premises of his Dzata Cement factory in what looks like a Mercedes Benz Mclaren.

Before he left the company premise, Mahama showed himself as a skillful driver by drifting for a few seconds.

Ibrahim Mahama has shown his drifting skills in a new video Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

The CEO of Engineers and Planners was so good with the drifting that one could easily mistake him for a race car driver.

A guy who probably recorded the video was heard in the background shouting 'Dzata' as he hailed the driving skills of Ibrahim.

Reactions

Ibrahim Mahama's video has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have come across it.

daddy.yaw saw the drifting as inappropriate:

"See this is a working environment and no matter who you are it should not be accepted. Some will call this indiscipline. Please teach us something better."

parminasme57 made a prediction:

"This will soon be a challenge and I know my Gh BigBoys, if Ibrahim do dr3 we go do some lol ."

nanakwameike reported to the IGP:

"IGP Dampare..pls another Benz on the loose oo ."

amponsah_serwah said:

"Go drive in e main road wai or u r learning how to turn before e main road."

jhentil_philbland_ said:

"Repeat after me: I will not be a boring rich man. This is lit✌."

Reckless driver busted

The criticisms of Ibrahim Mahama's video is stemming from the fact that one young man, Kofi Sasa, was recently busted for pulling such a stunt.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Sasa, the driver of a black Mercedes Benz, was captured driving carelessly at a traffic light location in Accra.

In a viral video, Sasa was shown jumping the red light and drifting in the middle of the four-lane road before speeding off.

The police picked him up on Sunday morning, October 24, and arraigned him before court the next day. He was subsequently fined by the court.

Source: Yen.com.gh