Celebrated Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama bagged the EMY Africa Man of the Year Award, which was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022

As part of the many gifts he received were a plaque, branded Caveman watch, a citation, branded Johnnie Walker Blue Label drink, kente sash, and cloth

Edem, John Dumelo, and many other people have poured in congratulatory messages for Ibrahim Mahama on his major win

Popular Ghanaian Businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, has displayed all the awards and gifts he received from organisers of the EMY Africa Awards 2022.

Ibrahim Mahama. Photo Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

As the founder of Engineers and Planners, he took home the Man of the Year Award, which came with a plaque and other perks.

As part of winning that award, he received a branded Caveman watch with the 7th EMY Africa and his official name Ibrahim Mahama, as well as the category of the award he won inscribed on it.

He also received a branded Johnnie Walker Blue Label drink that also had his name and the category of the award he won inscribed onto it.

Ibrahim Mahama received one full piece of kente cloth that was designed with Adinkra symbols and a kente sash, that was EMY Africa branded.

Many shower Ibrahim Mahama with congratulatory messages

ghhyper1 said:

Well deserved !! Congrats once again, big boss

johndumelo1 said:

Congrats boss!

selassie_ibrahim said:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

yekasatv said:

Congratulations, Gonja Man

billi1_gh commented saying:

Baba, for the watch, I will come for it soon ❤️❤️

iamchrislarry commented:

Well deserved Sir ✊

iamedemgh said:

Congratulations Baba

