A fun wrestling match between a mum and her little son has attracted the attention of many TikTok users

In the interesting clip, Mageliza shared how she wrestled with her son on the bed, trying to subdue him with soft strength

After the three counts, the boy was able to release his leg, softly kicking his mother off just after the bell rang

A young mother has engaged her little son in a fun-filled World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) match that took place on their bed.

A TikTok video posted by @mageli01 showed how both mother and child tried to subdue each other in the ring.

The mum threw her son on the bed during the fun WWE match. Photo credit: TikTok/@mageli01.

The mum energetically threw her hat into the ring, but the boy also refused to back down.

Mum beats son in fun wrestling

She lifted him up and slammed him gently on the soft bed, holding his leg up in a move to be sure he had yielded.

But just after the bell rang, the boy kicked off his mother, a few seconds after the count of three.

The beautiful mum went on to celebrate her wrestling victory. The video has got a lot of engagement with over 28k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Twaambo said:

"I’ve never considered being a step dad but this boy has changed my mind. He needs help in these fights."

@Francis Wilberfor891 commented:

"Mum of the year, your son will always want to be with you."

@dave.vansilos said:

"I'm worried about the reports that will be coming from Crèche."

Tizza commented:

"Didn't they say 'do not practice this at home?'"

@OduoryKevo reacted:

"This is why I love to have a child and mostly with her mom my wife so help me God."

@Mohenzy said:

"No way we have to call for rematch this time his coming back strong."

@user976728642510 commented:

"What a match."

Ghanaian Woman Gives Birth To Bouncing Baby Boy Without Sexual Intercourse For 4 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Aba, a Ghanaian woman, claims she recently gave birth to a baby boy without having intercourse with any man for four years.

In an interview, the latest mother explained that she had abdominal pains and a little swelling and was told it was fibroids which she needed to remove surgically.

In an attempt to push the fibroids out to avoid getting operated on, a baby came out of her.

