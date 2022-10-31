Tracey Boakye and her kids had a good time at home as they hung out at their large family pool, enjoying an extensive family fun time

The adorable family ordered some rich-looking food from the popular restaurant Menscook

The beautiful actress wore revealing swimwear and took a dive in the large pool and had folks marvelling at her luxurious lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye stirred reactions on social media as she shared a video of her chilling at home with her two lovely kids, Kweku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira.

Tracey Boakye Chills With Her Kids In Large Pool Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The beautiful family spent time at the large swimming pool at the back of their home. Tracey ordered some rich-looking jollof from Menscook, which the kids gleefully ate.

Tracey was in a revealing swimwear as she dived into the pool. She swam effortlessly like an Olympic swimmer across the huge pool. Tracey Boakye lives a life of wealth and luxury, and she does not hesitate to flaunt it whenever the opportunity arises.

Tracey Boakye has made a lot of money over the years in the movie industry and is now into real estate. Tracey has previously mentioned that she owns numerous houses beside her popular East Legon residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Folks were stunned by the wealthy actress' opulent lifestyle when she shared the video on TikTok. They took to the comment section to express their amazement.

Peeps Admire Tracey Boakye's Lifestyle

nanaama6875 was impressed:

money is really sweet you can do everything when you have money. have a lovely day my dear

Abenatunchy8 was stunned:

Money sweet oo

Maame yaa Frempong admired her:

Obaa Yaa Asantewaa✌️✌️

Tracey Boakye: Pretty Actress And Husband Frank Badu Share A Kiss In Video; Fans Pleased

In other news, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu, got many internet users fawning over them as they shared a passionate kiss in a video.

The pair were in a vehicle as they bonded and showed each other affection which made it seem like they were still in the honeymoon mood.

The beautiful actress and her husband made many netizens jealous with their open show of affection, making folks wish for the same in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh