Obaapa Gladys has dropped a new song titled Borla Borla, which means rubbish, and Ghanaians are in stitches over the hilarious lyrics

The singer became famous after her song Cobra went viral for its equally hilarious lyrics, and she's towing the same line again

She shared a short video of the song on TikTok, rocking a typical garbage collector outfit while pushing a wheelbarrow around

Obaapa Gladys, the Ghanaian singer who became an internet sensation with her hit song Cobra, is back with another hilarious track titled Borla Borla, which means rubbish in Twi.

Cobra hitmaker Obaapa Gladys. Photo Source: obaapa_gladys

Source: TikTok

The song, which was released recently has already become popular on TikTok, where the singer shared a short clip of herself performing the song in a garbage collector outfit while pushing a wheelbarrow around.

The singer's song is a humorous take on people with garbage attitudes and the kind of things they do to people who have to deal with their bad character.

Fans of Obaapa Gladys have expressed their love and admiration for her new song and have praised her for her creativity and originality. People said the song sounded good despite how funny it is.

Obaapa Gladys gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AkONOBA ♥said:

i thought this year was for peace ooo as3m b3n koraa ni

OG Arizona reacted:

Oh Buh Charlie all jokes aside the track Dey be waa

Sweet Sandy ❤️ commented:

This is what JM will be using for his campaign

NANA KOFI KWAFO said:

same cobra vibes i cant play this in my house , my landlord will sack me from the house

Miz LottyChill wrote:

This woman will put us in trouble p33333

