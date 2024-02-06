Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa, in a video, cruised in their vehicle alongside their beautiful little son and daughter, who were seated on them

The adorable couple looked happy as they sat in the ride and sang a song together, to the delight of many social media users

The video was shared by Maame Serwaa on her TikTok page, and her followers showed their admiration for the pair

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, and his wife, Maame Serwaa, have melted hearts with a video of them cruising in their car with their children.

Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa. Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared by Maame Serwaa on her TikTok page, showed the adorable couple and their beautiful little son and daughter, who were seated on their laps.

The family looked happy as they sat in the ride and sang a song together, to the delight of many social media users who watched the video.

Maame Serwaa captioned the video with a heart emoji and tagged Lil Win, indicating their love for each other.

The video has since gone viral, attracting lots of views and thousands of comments from fans and followers who expressed their admiration for the pair.

Lil Win and wife win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nacee Jnr said:

Kojo enjoy with ur beautiful queen

Cindy bae commented:

This is really beautiful ❤️❤️God bless you both

Emmanuel Kumih wrote:

May God Almighty continue to bless your union.

Adwoa Standish said:

watch Nana Ama and stop replying them ..you have to confused your enemies

Rose K Hairstyles commented:

I really like you guys blessing

Destiny reacted:

Forever happy together the haters can’t destroy this happy home and marriage

Lil Win's wife calls herself single mother

In another story, Lil Win's wife shared a TikTok video where she claimed to be a single mother because she was the one taking care of her children.

The actor's wife is currently based abroad, and according to her, she does not like to depend on her husband but rather works hard to fend for herself and her kids.

Her caption stirred reactions as many argued that she did not qualify to be a single mother because she was actively married to Lil Win.

Source: YEN.com.gh