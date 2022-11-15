Agya Koo, in a TikTok video, flaunted his new and expensive Infinity QR60 worth over GH₵600,000

The wealthy actor in the video proudly posed beside his new ride looking dapper in a beautiful kaftan outfit

Agya Koo's fashion sense sparked the interest of his followers, and they took to the comment section to praise him

Veteran Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo in entertainment circles, has shown off an expensive and stunning new vehicle.

The car he flaunted was an Infinity QR60. The base model of the Infinity per checks done by YEN.com.gh cost over $44,000 for the 2018 model, and the latest models cost even more.

In Ghana cedis, Agya Koo's Infinity cost around GH₵600,000, which is a lot of money in Ghana. In the video, Agya Koo posed proudly beside the car, looking handsome in a fashionable Kaftan outfit.

It looked like Agya's car was unregistered as there was no number plate on it, meaning it was likely to be a new acquisition. Agya Koo seems to be living well, and it is no surprise to see the veteran actor living lavishly.

Agya Koo, in his hay days, was one of the best-paid actors in Ghana due to his fame and the numerous movies he featured in.

Followers of Agya Koo were impressed when they saw the video and praised him with sweet words.

Fans Admire Agya Koo

obaayhaa said:

my favorite person so lovely

user4930249550802 also commented:

Handsome man, still looking young

Kunadu237 also wrote:

Daddy

