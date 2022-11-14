Dr Likee did something beautiful for one of his skit actors that pleased many social media users

Dr Likee gave Shifo a new vehicle as a gift of appreciation for the hard work he does

In the video, something peculiar happened as Yaw Dabo was spotted holding Ama Tundra's waist

Dr Likee, also known as Akabenzer, is a popular Ghanaian skit maker and actor. Dr Likee has become a household name because of his hilarious skits.

Yaw Dabo Holds Ama Tundra's Waist Source: Zionfelix Youtube

Source: UGC

The actors he does the skits with helped make this possible, and in appreciation of their efforts, he gifted one of them a car.

Shifo was the lucky recipient of the vehicle, as he had been through thick and thin with Dr Likee. It was all joy and jubilation when Dr Likee presented the vehicle to Shifo. While the presentation was going on, something interesting went on.

Yaw Dabo, who is also an actor, was spotted grabbing the waist of Ama Tundra. Dabo, short in nature, did not let his height deter him as he held on to the behind of Ama Tundra, who was at least three times his height and weight.

Dabo had folks laughing. Most social media users were impressed with Dr Likee and praised him.

Netizens Praise Dr Likee

chaduri10 said:

In this current hard economy if someone gifts you a car worth Ghc 60,000 it clearly shows he loves you . God bless Aka Ebenezer

user5125735214699 also commented:

Heeeerrrrr this guy knows what to do at any point in time. Dr. Likee will go very far

Nasty him also reacted:

Never look down on anyone may the nana norm bless you Likee

TheGeesBand said:

I’m speechless ... God take absolute control . And let their wish come through . Better days ahead of this team and their leader

