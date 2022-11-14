The son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei successfully graduated from law school on Friday

Kennedy's family was proud of him and celebrated the hardworking young man by throwing him a private party

Videos from the party circulated on social media, and peeps were elated to see the affable rich family have a good time

Kennedy Osei, son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11th, 2022.

Kennedy Osei Chills With Family At Plush Party Source: Nkokonsah

Kennedy was shown massive support by his family as they attended the event in grand style and had Ghanaians drooling at the sight of their wealth and power.

The celebrations did not stop there, however. On Sunday night, an official party was thrown for the new lawyer.

Kennedy Osei was in a good mood, as always, as he cracked jokes with Nkokonsah, the blogger that covered the grand event.

The party took place at Country Club, one of the most luxurious restaurants in Accra. Kennedy walked with a friend and looked dapper in a beautiful white long-sleeve shirt, kakie jeans, and a pair of suede loafers. '

Netizens Admire Kennedy Osei

scorpion_5366 said:

We are your Witness, unlike Nana ALUGUNTUGUI Akufo-Addo who said he has lost his Law certificate :: Congratulations Ken Osei : Good job

dk_obeng_driving_school also wrote:

He is so humble… eiiiii .. Sika nko ahantanfo nky3n ooo

gilbertsilva4 also commented:

The guy is soo down to earth❤️

nana_amaaaaaaaa also admired him

s3 Wo w) sika aa dabia wosi y3 white

akosuamansah_ also wrote:

Humility personified , when you humble yourself God lifts you higher . Congratulations lawyer @_kennedyosei , soar higher

Osei Kwame Despite Storms 1st Son Kennedy Osei's Call To Ghana Bar With His $3m Bugatti, Video Drops

In other news, Businessman Osei Kwame Despite was present as his first son, Kennedy Osei, got called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer.

Despite who attended with his family arrived at the ceremony in grand style riding in his Bugatti Chiron.

A video has popped up showing the millionaire departing from the ceremony in the luxury car with Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Source: YEN.com.gh