Popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo has proven to be a force to reckon with not only in the movie and comedy industry

The legendary Ghanaian actor is also known for his show-stopping music performances with his Tete Mmofra Band

YEN.com.gh has compiled five occasions the movie superstar transformed a funeral party into a highlife concert

Popular Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, known in showbiz as Agya Koo, is one of Ghana's all-round entertainers. The actor entertained many with his stellar movie performances and cracked many by talking. Agya Koo has also made a name as an excellent singer who gets people dancing with his band members, Tete Mmofra.

YEN.com.gh presents five moments Agya Koo made funeral guests dance like they were at a regular party.

1. Sir John's Funeral

During the funeral of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Agya Koo and his band got guests dancing. For Sir John's funeral, Agya Koo did a joint performance with an unidentified man, who occasionally hyped him, calling him "a senior man."

2. Cluster of Schools Performance

Rocking a black shirt on a pair of jeans, Agya Koo performed at a funeral held in what seemed like a cluster of schools. With his two backup singers, Agya Koo had the guests gather at the centre as they danced and took videos of him. While details of the funeral are unknown, the performance was shared by Facebook user George Kwame Dwamena.

3. Nana Ampadu's Funeral

Agya Koo paid homage to the legendary highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu during his funeral on October 8. The Kumawood star was on a stage on the evening of the funeral as he got folks to put forth their best dance moves to celebrate the legend's life.

4. No Space Performance

A video shared by Dr Afriyie Bertmen on Facebook showed Agya Koo closely surrounded during a performance. Rocking a black and red cloth, Agya Koo was seen moving around as the audience followed him while taking photos and videos.

5. Joint Performance With Lil Win

Fellow actor Lil Win joined Agya Koo to bid farewell to the mother of Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies.

Veteran Ghanaian Actor Kofi Adjorlolo Does Beautiful Agbadza Dance At Cousin's Funeral

Meanwhile, Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo was the talk of the town after a video of him dancing agbadza at his cousin's funeral circulated online.

The actor was filled with sadness as he danced powerfully, communicating his grief through the dance. His video sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Many admired the dance and applauded the actor for promoting his culture even in pain.

