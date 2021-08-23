A throwback photo of TV3 presenter, Anita Akuffo, has surfaced up online showing her days in SHS

The photo has Anita dressed in the uniform of Wesley Grammar School with a low haircut

Many fans have been fascinated by the TV3 presenter's looks back in the day

TV3 presenter, Anita Akua Akuffo, has been gracing the screens with her beauty ever since she popped up a few years ago.

There is no time that Anita Akuffo appears on set without warming hearts with her glow.

And her beauty is no fluke as a throwback photo of hers has proven she has been beautiful since her days as a teenager.

The throwback photo which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the 28-year-old in her days as an SHS student.

In the photo, Anita is seen dressed in her senior high school outing dress with a down cut and a small pair of earrings.

Standing akimbo with her side to the camera, Anita turned her head to the camera with a smile.

Wesley Grammar

From what YEN.com.gh has gathered, the outing dress being worn by Anita is that of Wesley Grammar Senior High School in Accra.

Anita completed the Dansoman-based Senior high school before proceeding to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to obtain a degree.

Check out Anita's photo as sighted on Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa below:

Reactions

The throwback photo of Anita Akuffo has got many social media excited and expressing their thoughts about the broadcaster's beauty.

For many of the people, Anita's beauty is unquestionable because she has always got it, looking at her in her SHS days.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered:

bobbyakin5 described Anita as her queen:

"Yes my queen you are so beautiful my queen❤️❤️❤️❤️."

georginablay1 observed that Anita's beauty is from the beginning:

"She was beautiful then and beautiful now .my all time favorite."

itz_ahes was impressed with Anita's looks:

"She clearly looks good."

weekly_discounts was shouting Anita's name:

"This is young Anita Ranita Banita ❤️❤️ @ann_ita1."

Anita Akuffo celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, Anita Akuffo turned 28 years old on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and celebrated with a simple but colourful party.

Photos and a video from the party which popped up online showed the broadcaster enjoying with friends.

