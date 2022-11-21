Ibrahim Mahama stirred reactions on social media after a video of him and his rich friends on a boat cruise popped up

The Engineers & Planners boss was in Ada with three Obroni men, and they cruised on the sea deep at night

The rich millionaire and his entourage looked like they had a good time as they shared smiles when they docked the boat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian millionaire and businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, visited Ada over the weekend and went on a cruise in his Chris-Craft speed boat with a couple of friends.

Ibrahim Mahama Goes On Luxury Boat Cruise Source: Ibrahimmahama

Source: Instagram

The Engineers & Planners boss and his entourage cruised on the deep blue Ada sea at night. Ibrahim Mahama relaxed in the luxury boat whiles a man dressed in red drove him and his company around.

The boat's interior looked expensive as it had a beautiful wooden finish. The wood design was made of different shades of brown, which gave the boat an elegant look. Its upholstery was equally as beautiful.

The stunning soft cushion seats blended well with the wooden design, giving the boat a more elegant look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Chris-Craft brand makes some of the most luxurious boat money can buy, and it is not a surprise a man of Ibrahim Mahama's stature cruises in style.

Ibrahim Mahama shared the video on his Instagram page. He played Black Sherif's 'Oil In My Head' over the video.

Folks Fawn Over Ibrahim Mahama

celebritygh_ was impressed:

Rich king

rebeccanyanyo also commented:

Enjoy your vacation my dear

globaladusafowah also hailed him:

Greatest

andrewsmensah004 also reacted:

Show them big boss ❤️❤️

Ibrahim Mahama: Engineers & Planners Boss Flies A Plane, Video Stirs Reactions

In a similar story, Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama recently flew an airplane and shared a video of his flight online.

The rich mogul was seen in the video with a pilot's headset while sitting behind the steering wheels and controlling the aircraft.

Ibrahim Mahama's video has stirred loads of reactions from his followers most of whom are admiring him.

It is not known where the businessman was flying to or which plane he was flying, but he is known to own a plane.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh