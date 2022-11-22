Dr Likee caused a stir after he stormed town dressed like popular Ghanaian journalist Anas

The hilarious comedian had his face covered and had a bucket cap on, just like the controversial investigator

The video sparked reactions on social media and had peeps laughing, but others felt it was dangerous for Dr Likee to do that

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee or Akabenezer, has stirred hilarious reactions on social media once again with his antics.

Akabenezer Storms Town Dressed Like Anas Photo Source: Akabenezer on TikTok

Source: UGC

The popular skit maker in a video stormed town dressed exactly like popular investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas.

Dr Likee wore a white jalabiya and a bucket cap. The funny actor covered his face with strings from a mop. He fixed the strings on the edges of the cap, imitating that of Anas.

Dr Likee had folks staring at him when he walked around town with his entourage. The video sparked funny reactions when peeps saw it.

Some folks found it funny, but a few peeps thought it was dangerous for Dr Likee to walk in town dressed like that as it could attract hostility.

Ras Nene ASparks Reactions

Nana Poku was impressed:

He is so smart when it comes to content creating

Miky Dylin was concerned for his safety:

u are risking your life…don’t joke with it bro

rashgh8 also reacted:

Let us put jokes aside please this anas is very tall

lopezbabegold also commented:

whose mop be that

UncleRich2k24 was also impressed:

Gosh I like this Akaebenezar ruff

Abrantie Nana Kwesi also wrote:

Herh God am tired of this guy aaaaba

ABDULAI MUMUNI ABUGRI was also concerned:

You are putting your life in danger. Your life can be terminated by wicked guys.

