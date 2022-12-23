A video of Ghanaian actor, Ras Nene, looking sad has raised concerns among netizens

Many peeps were sad to see the funny skit maker in a downbeat mood and hoped everything was fine with him

In the video, Ras Nene had a look of gloom written all over his face and had his palm up against his chin

Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene in a video was spotted looking sad and dejected for reasons unknown to netizens and had them showing concern.

Ras Nene Looking Sad Photo source: official_ras_nene

Source: UGC

Ras Nene had his hand up against his chin while wearing a gloomy look. He was seated beside his close friend, Kyekyeku, and some other guys.

Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, is arguably one of the most lovable public figures in Ghana and has put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians with his skits and funny videos.

Many peeps did not like seeing one of the people who strive hard to make them happy look unhappy.

Some folks dropped think pieces, saying celebrities go through a lot, too, like regular people but do not get the chance to vent out their personal problems or frustrations. YEN.com.gh compiled some thoughts people had about the video.

Netizens React To Ras Nene Looking Sad

Pabloexcoba said:

not easy to be a leader ☺️rack the brain always to prove yourself and your team from dropping,else they will all leave ...big ups OUR REIGNING KING

Triciaoffical commented:

They also have problems oo I wish we also make them happy as they always make us happy

Mike Tetteh also wrote:

He's thinking about the storyline for the next skit. He's thinking about how to make us laugh so he can also earn something. God bless his hustle..

DKHAGAN_CONST also said:

sometimes these stars go through emotion issues, and their have no one to talk to

