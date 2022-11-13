Ras Nene, a celebrated Ghanaian comedian also known as Dr Likee, has recently given his friend Shifo a huge gift

In a video, the skit maker, shared that his friend of 20 years has been there for him for a long time and that was his token of gratitude to him

The thankful gift receiver also appreciated his friend for coming through for him and prayed for God's continual blessing for him

Popular Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee also known as Ras Nene, recently got many hailing him online after hailing him after a video of his kind gesture to his friend surfaced online.

Ras Nene standing with some of his crew members, Shifo standing by his new car, full picture of the gifted car Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube timeline of Zionfelix TV captured the comedian heading over a car to his friend Shifo and sharing how he had come through for him in the past.

According to Dr Likee, there was a time his car was left with a mechanic for repairs, and by the time he went back for it, he was told his friend, Shifo, had paid the cost of Ghc8,000. Ras Nene, therefore, mentioned that gifting Shifo a car is just a way of thanking him for all he does for her.

The grateful friend also took the chance to ask for God's blessings and protection upon Dr Likee for remembering and honouring him in such a huge way.

The full video has been linked below;

