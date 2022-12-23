A Ghanaian man who shares a resemblance with musician, Black Sherif, tried to copy his antics in a video

The young man tried his best to imitate Black Sherif and left many peeps confused

The hilarious video had many folks laughing and calling him names like Black Sherif from Jumia

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has had his fair share of lookalikes since rising to stardom in 2022. A new lookalike has popped up on social media again.

New Black Sherif Lookalike Pops Up Source: 49blacko1 on TikTok

Source: UGC

In a hilarious video, a young Ghanaian man who is believed to share similar facial and bodily features with Black Sherif dressed like him and tried to mimic his stage antics.

The young fellow had peeps laughing as he tried to move his body and twist his neck in a similar way to that of Sherif.

His attempt to behave like the musician did not come off perfectly, which made the video even funnier.

Peeps called him hilarious names like Black Sherif from Jumia and mocked him, saying he was an inferior version of Black Sherif.

The young man jammed to Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Country Side song.

Black Sherif Lookalike Causes Stir

estherthyme said:

Wei de3 blue black sheriff oh

Papa Jay wrote:

Black sheriff mu Iphone 6 16gig

VolumedeArea commented:

y is it that Patapaa no get look alike????

akomaa04 also asked:

Where were you when Blacko was not famous

Kobby Kingsley also wrote:

de moment u hit 4 Ghana p3 u get look alike eiii Gh

Nharnah Aphya also commented:

I blame those who gave him fans that he looks like Blacko

Mr.Kelvin said:

all famous people get look alike just get money and be famous you'll get yours in just a sec

Black Sherif: Blacko Lookalike Sings And Performs Exactly Like Him In Video; Peeps Awed

In a similar story, a young man who looks like Black Sherif stunned folks on TikTok after he made a video performing like him.

The young man lip-synced Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo and dressed exactly like the superstar.

The video stirred reactions from the young man's followers, who said he looked like Sherif.

Source: YEN.com.gh