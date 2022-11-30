Tariq Lamptey, one of the most liked personalities in the Black Stars team, has won the hearts of the ladies once again

In a video, Tariq spoke about the World Cup and his debut match against Portugal

The young man's accent had many Ghanaian ladies gushing over him, with many saying they liked him even more after hearing him speak

Young Black Stars player Tariq Lamptey has won hearts not only with his football skills but his handsome looks.

Tariq Lamptey Wows Ghanaian Ladies With Thick Foreign Accent

The cute young man has become one of the notable Black Stars players Ghanaian ladies rave about. Tariq had a great debut against Portugal as he came off the bench to show what he was made off.

The young fullback had an even better display against South Korea and helped the Black Stars of Ghana cruise to victory.

In a video, Tariq was interviewed about his journey so far in the World Cup, and the young man who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK spoke in a thick British accent which left many Ghanaian ladies mesmerised.

Many women were in love with his eloquence and confidence. A lot of the girls mentioned that they liked Tariq even more after hearing him speak.

Lamptey was born in Hillingdon, Greater London; hence it is no surprise to see him speak in a British accent, although he was Ghanaian.

Tariq Lamptey Win The Hearts Of Ghanaian Ladies

Ladyvynaaa was impressed:

English is englishing congratulations boy

Debbie also said:

I never expected this accentI'm in love

akua_kwartemah reacted:

You girls should calm down oo he’s just a baby

Adjoaphosua was in love:

He doesn’t talk loud too Awwnn

Faith_Prinzel was mesamrised:

I’ve been scrolling to see someone explaining what he said but it seems everyone is like me Was just staring at his lips and face

