Kudus Mohammed has become a superstar because of his display at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with many Ghanaian ladies crushing on him

Many ladies have expressed their love for Kudus and have admired his handsome looks

The dreams of Kudus' crushes have, however, been cut short after a video of the footballer hanging out with a lady and kid dropped

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his scintillating display at the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament.

The 22-year-old Ajax Amsterdam winger carried Ghana to victory after he bagged a brace against South Korea.

Many Ghanaian women have expressed admiration for the young man and made it known that they were crushing on the football star.

However, the dreamy ideas of being in the arms of Kudus were cut short after many Ghanaian ladies were left heartbroken when a video of Kudus hanging out with a lady and a kid popped up on social media.

In the video, Kudus sat by the lady and played with the child, Joyously throwing him up in the air. Many women concluded that the lady was probably his woman, given how happy he was. They expressed disappointment with hilarious comments.

Kudus Breaks Hearts

agyemangpriscilla27 said:

eii kudus get woman then mawuoooiam seriously crushing

Soung Freda also commented:

Still we won’t give upstil kudus

Annie yeboah also wrote:

I wanna be your inlaw too tell him he’s girl is he waiting for him ❤️

CharlotteGirl32 also commented:

Even if you tied ur daughter with him koraaaa, for this particular moment he will still be the kudus we are crushing on,so we didn't hr the in-law

Tracyshatty1 also reacted:

Is getting serious now ..kudus get wife or girlfriend

