Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was one of the best players for Ghana in their World Cup game against South Korea

The Crystal Palace star created Ghana's first two goals for Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus

A video has popped up showing him in an emotional moment with his daughter Kiki after the game

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was left emotional after the Black Stars defeated South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars met South Korea in their second game in Group H at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Monday, November 28, 2022.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars recorded a 3-2 victory over the South Koreans, with Salisu Mohammed and Mohammed Kudus scoring the goals.

Jordan Ayew's daughter, Kiki, was so proud of her father after the South Korea game

Jordan Ayew's performance against South Korea

In a pulsating game, Jordan Ayew was one of Ghana's outstanding players, registering the assist for the first two goals.

Coming on the back of a massive social media bashing after Ghana's first game against Portugal ended in a 3-2 defeat, his performance must have been a relief for him and his family.

Jordan Ayew meets his wife and children after South Korea game

After the game, Jordan went into the stands where his family, including his wife, Denise Acquah, and their two children, were watching the game.

A video has popped up showing the emotional moment Jordan was almost drawn to tears while interacting with his family.

In the video shared on Instagram by Peace FM, Jordan was seen hugging his daughter, Kiki, who looked so excited.

Proud of her father's performance in the game, Kiki held him and planted a kiss on Jordan's cheek while her brother and mother looked on.

McBrown and Mr Eazi meet at Ghana vs South Korea game

Meanwhile, actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was among the crowd at the Education City Stadium, and so was Mr Eazi.

The two spotted each other after the game ended in excitement for Ghana, and it was all love between the two stars.

In a video sighted online Mr Eazi was spotted interacting with one of the Ghanaian fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh