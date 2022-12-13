Moesha Boduong went off the scene for a while after she claimed to have found Christ and turned over a new leaf

The actress, however, came back with a bang as she released a video of her doing a hot and saucy dance

The actress and socialite has now come out to apologize for the video and gave some explanations that sparked reactions

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has apologized to Ghanaians for a video of her circulating on social media.

In the video, Moesha is seen doing a hot and questionable dance which sparked outrage, with many netizens raising concerns.

Moesha took a long break from social media earlier this year after she had a mental breakdown and claimed to have turned to Christ.

After a long hiatus from social media, the social media sensation dropped the video which had many folks questioning her claims to have found Christ.

Moesha has released a new video and this time around it was not a dance but an apology message and an explanation to Ghanaians.

According to her, she loves to dance and mentioned that the videos were taken without her knowledge and did not mean to display herself indecently in public.

Moesha promised not to be on Snapchat anymore and assured Ghanaians she would dress better in public places.

Ghanaians React To Moesha's Apology

mashdivagh was impressed:

Am I the only one feeling like Moesha has really matured and speaking so much sense lately? Even her Vocabs has improved

kusithomas32 also said:

dont worry Sis we Gatchu feel free the world is free you get Life Live it thats all

nibanakana commented:

Whoever thinks this lady is ok and left her phone to her isn't doing her any good.. If you are a true friend of hers kindly reach out to her... Is not well

