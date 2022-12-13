Jacinta has had an incredible 2022, bagging major stand-up comedy gigs and providing patrons with top-tier content

The hilarious comedienne has worked hard in 2022 and has been nominated by YEN.com.gh for the YEN Entertainment Awards

The affable lady goes head to head with Ras Nene, Comedian Waris and Clemento Suarez for the Best Comedian category

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Jacinta is arguably one of the best comediennes in Ghana. The affable and pretty lady had an incredible 2022 and was one of the headline acts at concerts like The Girl Talk Concert, Lord Of The Ribs Comedy Festival and other major shows.

Jacinta: 4 Times Hilarious Comedienne Wowed Folks Source: heiressjacinta

Source: Instagram

Jacinta is a genius when it comes to stand-up comedy. She has wowed her audience on multiple occasions with her rib-cracking content.

The comedienne has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards for the immense work she did in 2022.

She has been nominated for the Best Comedian award and is the only woman in the category. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of Jacinta's best stand-up comedy performances and her funniest moments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Comedienne Jacinta Delivers Rib-Cracking Jokes At Comedy Night

Jacinta had peeps screaming and laughing during Comedy Night earlier this year. She talked about curvy ladies like herself and how guys could not easily carry them.

2. Jacinta Wows Many At One Night Stand

Jacinta organised her own stand-up comedy show earlier this year dubbed One Night Stand and wowed folks with her hilarious jokes. The pretty lady alongside her fellow comedians gave patrons a memorable night.

3. Jacinta Cracks Ribs On Show360

Jacinta was invited to speak about her One Night Stand show on Tv3's Showbiz260. She was with Nigerian comedians Buchi and Parrot Mouth and they had peeps laughing at their comments and antics.

4. Jacinta Answers 30 Questions On Angel FM

One of Jacinta's funniest moments was when she visited Accra-based radio station Angel FM and cracked ribs as she answered 30 questions.

YEN Entertainment Awards: 5 Funny Videos Of Comedian Waris That Had Peeps Laughing In 2022

In a similar story, Comedian Waris is one of the most vibrant young comedians in Ghana at the moment and has gained a massive audience in 2022 with his unique content.

The young star has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards for his massive growth and hard work in 2022.

Comedian Waris is in contention for the Best Comedian award and faces competition from comedians like Ras Nene and Jacinta.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh