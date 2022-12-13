Comedian Waris is one of the vibrant young comedians in Ghana at the moment and has gained a massive audience in 2022 with his unique content

The young star has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards for his massive growth and hard work in 2022.

Comedian Waris is in contention for the Best Comedian award and faces competition from comedians like Ras Nene and Jacinta

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Comedian Waris, has made massive strides in 2022, producing interesting, unique and high-quality content that captivated his audience.

5 Funny Videos Of Comedian Waris Source: comedianwaris

Source: Instagram

The hilarious young man loves to combine stand-up comedy and short skits. Many of his funny videos have garnered a lot of likes and views on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, TikTok and Instagram.

Waris has become a household name in comedy and his hard work in 2022 has been a major contributing factor to his success.

The young man has been nominated by YEN.com.gh for the Best Comedian category at the YEN Entertainment Awards. In celebration of Comedian Waris' success, YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of his funniest videos in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Comedian Waris Visits Gob3 Joint

In the funny video, the hilarious comedian visited the gob3 seller who went viral because of her curvy figure.

2. Comedian Waris' Girl Gets Stollen

In this hilarious video, Comedian Waris' girlfriend got stolen from him by an underground artist who wanted to be signed on his label. In the hilarious video, Waris was an artiste manager.

3. Comedian Waris Turns Magician

Waris roamed town advertising himself as a magician who gets paid to do magic tricks. What transpired during one of his rounds had many laughing.

4. Waris Deceives Realwarripikin

Waris linked up with Nigerian comedian Realwarripikin when she came to Ghana in September and they made a funny skit together. Waris told the Nigerian to say a Twi word she did not understand to patrons of her concert.

5. Big Behind Distracts Waris

Waris tried to stay focused as he advised the youth about not being distracted by unnecessary things but his attention got taken by a curvy lady who passed by.

YEN Awards: Comedian Waris Tips Himself To Win Best Comedian Ahead Of Ras Nene, Clemento, SDK, And Others

In a related story, Comedian Waris, one of the best young comedians in Ghana, has expressed confidence in winning the Best Comedian award at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

YEN.com.gh aims to reward celebrities and players within the entertainment space for their hard work over the course of the year.

Comedian Waris spoke to YEN.com.gh in an interview and revealed how he rose to stardom and the struggles of being a comedian.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh