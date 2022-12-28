Abraham Attah has dropped a new photo showing off his thick dreadlocks and plush luxury apartment

The young man who played Agu in Beasts Of No Nation is all grown up now and looks handsome in his new hairstyle

The photo pleased a lot of Abraham Attah fans as they took to the comment section of his Instagram to praise him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah who rose to stardom in 2015 for his role as Agu in Beasts Of No Nation has grown up in no time.

Abraham Attah Of Beasts Of No Nation Fame Photo Source: Kevin Mazur, Getty Images, Beast Of No Nation Youtube

Source: UGC

The little Agu in 2015 is a big man now and a new photo he has dropped on his Instagram page shows how quickly time flies. In the photo, the actor showed off his new, long and thick dreadlocks which gave him a very mature look.

Abraham Attah also looks taller and muscular now which is no surprise as previous photos show him hitting the gym regularly. The photo he shared also featured a plush and luxurious apartment.

The beautiful place looked well-furnished and expensive. On the wall hung a pretty painting. There was also a large TV and a white L-shaped couch which beautified the place.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is unclear if the apartment belongs to him but the photos Abraham Atta has shared previously, show that the young man is living well in the States.

How Abraham Attah Has Fared Post Beast Of No Nation

Abraham Attah seems to be the only Beasts Of No Nation child star who has been able to maintain the spotlight the Hollywood blockbuster gave him.

After the film, Abraham got the privilege of flying abroad as opposed to his fellow actors. He starred in another Hollywood blockbuster, Spiderman Home Coming, in 2017, playing the character Abe. Atta pursued a degree at Tufts University College in the United States.

Peeps Fawn Over Abraham Attah

austincrwn acknowledged him:

All this took was some patience

_mr.nellson__ wished to see him:

So when will you be coming to Ghana …???

kokayi91 commented:

Glad you’re back in your Happy Place '

Strika: Beast Of No Nations Actor Speaks About His Sad Living Conditions, Has No Proper Place To Sleep (Video)

In another story, Beast Of No Nations actor Strika has spoken about the harsh conditions under which he is living at the moment.

Strika revealed in an interview that he finds it difficult to feed and even does not have a decent place to sleep.

The interview comes just a few days after the young actor was spotted selling coconut on the streets in a viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh