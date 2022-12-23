Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyeman is not one for social media and has hardly ever shown his full face in a photo

The young son of the millionaire actress made an exception this time around and dropped a handsome selfie

Many of Damien's followers were excited to see a proper selfie from Damien and showered him with praises

Damien Agyemang, son of star actress, Jackie Appiah, seems not to be a big fan of social media and loves to keep his life very private.

Jackie Appiah's Son Damien Shows Full Face For The First Time Source: jackieappiah, damien.ypa

Source: Instagram

On the rare occasions when Damien shares photos on his Instagram page, he barely shows his face.

His head usually faces the ground or is tilted towards an angle where it is hard to make out his face. Many peeps have longed to get a proper glimpse of the son of the millionaire actress's face.

Finally, Damien decided to give fans what they had longed for and dropped a selfie showing his bare face. He called the selfie "gbonyo selfie", which stands for a photo where one does not smile and keeps a straight face.

Damien looked handsome and baby-faced but still looked all grown up thanks to the large chunk of sideburns that had grown all over his plump cheeks.

Damien had a sharp, faded hairstyle which complemented the peach fuzz on his chin and cheeks. The handsome young man gained the admiration of his followers, who admired the photo and showed him love.

Peeps Excited After Seeing Jackie Appiah's Son's Full Face

mmaarkkuuss19_ said:

First full face with no blur effect or face down

dbee_wif_hard_labor commented:

Finally ve seen ur face on instagram

king_pxprah also reacted:

Nirvana to the fuccin ewiase ❤️

jason.yka was impressed:

Hard

Source: YEN.com.gh