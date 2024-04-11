Serwaa Amihere has got tongues wagging after she set the records straight on where she hails from

This comes after an old video surfaced on social media where she was speaking about her name and parents

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the revelation she made

An old video of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere speaking about her personal life and family is making the rounds on social media.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @SecureNation_, has emerged after many raised questions about the way she pronounced her surname.

Serwaa Amihere speaks about her tribe Photo credit: @Sewaa Amihere @Asante Kotoko Supporters/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Setting the record straight, the GHOne TV presenter, who was speaking in an interview with Angel TV, said she is Ashanti and not an Nzema as many had been led to believe.

She explained that she was named Amihere however her father is from the Ashanti region hence making her an Ashanti.

The video, which was captioned "That moment Angel FM had an exclusive interview with Serwaa Amihere," had raked in over 78,000 views and 14 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who commented on the video praised her for setting the records straight on her origins.

@_Super_Mike commented:

Akans practice matrilineal inheritance so if her father is an Ashanti, she definitely is not an Ashanti

@CryptoCloud_k indcated:

Hmm interesting

@CraftanM stated:

She is so beautiful

@godsw29673 wrote:

She is a liar… your father is an Nzema

@nanakwe89331772 stated:

You wish you were Nzemah ni…,

Serwaa amihere allegedly paid gh¢20k to stop private videos from dropping

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that court documents have revealed Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom of GH¢20,000 to stop scammers from dropping her personal video have surfaced online.

A makeup artist Colleen Nhyira Afful called her to inform her about someone having access to her explicit pictures and needed GH¢5,000 to keep mute.

According to Nhyira, the person said the amount should be transferred to the MTN mobile money account number 0558247205, which bears the name Edem Saviour Ketti.

