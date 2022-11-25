Some men in Ghana shut down the streets of Accra and caused a scene as they drove around in their expensive luxury cars

The wealthy friends rode around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ferraris, Lamborghini and a Range Rover

The grand convoy had people staring, and some young street boys chased the cars around, trying to get some change from the rich men

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A couple of men caused a massive scene on the streets of Accra when they cruised around in some expensive luxury cars. The wealthy men drove in vehicles which were rare to find in Ghana.

Ghanaian Men Shut Down Streets Of Accra With luxury cars Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Their eye-catching convoy consisted of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and a Range Rover. The Range Rover was the only car in the convoy close to a "regular vehicle".

The expensive fleet of cars had bystanders staring in awe. A couple of excited young street boys chased the convoy around. It looked like they were trying to get some change from the wealthy men.

The act is a common occurrence on the streets of Accra. Young boys usually swarm around expensive-looking vehicles, hoping their owners will show them, love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Luckily for the boys who approached the convoy, money was thrown by one of the drivers on the streets for them to fetch, and they hurriedly scampered for the cash.

The video had some peeps wondering if there were genuinely economic challenges in the country and marvelled at the thought of Ghanaians owning such luxury vehicles.

Convoy Of Luxury Cars Causes Stir

The Kremlin was amazed:

Ei is Ghana really hard? cant believe people own such expensive vehichles in this hard economy. Wow

Chris Wachter said:

Definition of rich flex.

April Properties said:

Love for street

King also commented:

you don’t throw money at people sir

Curvy Lady Pulls Up To Friend's Restaurant Reopening In Lamborghini, Video Causes Stir

In a similar story, A gorgeous curvaceous Ghanaian lady has turned heads with a white Lamborghini car which she arrived in at her friend's restaurant reopening in Accra.

In the video, she looked as stunning as ever as she slayed in a black sheer dress and rocked with a pair of white-heeled sandals.

She beamed with smiles as she was being captured by popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, GH Hyper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh