Nigerian superstar Wizkid's son, Zion, visited Ghana with his family and gave out some of his toys and personal belongings to an orphanage at Dodowa

The kindhearted young boy's mother, Jada Pollock, shared her excitement on Twitter and said it was not easy getting a boy his age to give up his toys

A video of the beautiful moment was shared by Jada and it circulated on other social media platforms in minutes

Nigerian star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known in showbiz circles as Wizkid got praise for doing a good job as a father after his son, Zion did a charitable act in Ghana.

The young boy and some family members including his mother, Jada Pollock, visited an Orphanage home at Dodowa to make a charitable donation. Zion gave out his old toys and belongings to the kids at the home and brought joy to their faces.

Zion's mum Jada shared the beautiful moment on Twitter and said it was not easy getting the five-year-old to give up his toys. Jada however did not specify which orphanage in Dododwa they visited.

The numerous items came in a huge SUV and were lined up on a table for the kids to pick what they liked. Zion hung out with some of the children and taught them how to play with the toys.

There were numerous mini cars, stuffed animals and plastic toys. There were also some clothes among the items.

Ghanaians React To Zion's Act Of Kindness

eve_akua said:

May you never lack Zion

qwesytyma1 commented:

Great Father teaches his kids the right path

nyameba_posh said:

Spirit a giving he is a blessed one

akosuadarknlovely wrote:

God bless you

hiddir_ahmed commented:

Soo touching

