Hajia Bintu had an amazing 2022 as she dazzled many Ghanaians with her exquisite and mouth-watering dance moves

The pretty TikToker had many dance videos that went viral with one of the notable ones being her video with Don Jazzy

Celebrating Hajia Bintu, YEN.com.gh has reviewed Bintu's 2022 and compiled 5 of her best dance videos

Hajia Bintu one of Ghana's finest TikTokers put herself on the map in 2022. Bintu took her star power to the next level this year as she upped her content creation game.

Hajia Bintu: 5 Best Dance Moves Of TikToker That Went Viral

The beautiful social media sensation improved her transition videos massively and added voice-over videos to her TikTok catalogue. It is no surprise that Hajia Bintu was able to hit a following of 1.8 million on the app.

The socialite also improved her dancing skills substantially resulting in many of her videos going viral. YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of her best dance videos in 2022.

1. Hajia Bintu Dances With Don Jazzy

Hajia Bintu's linkup with Don Jazzy is arguably her best-performing dance video this year. The hardworking TikToker flew all the way to Nigeria to create content with the music legend. Her efforts paid off as the video amassed over 1.2 million views.

2. Hajia Bintu Dances In Kitchen

Hajia Bintu hopped on the Jo Dance by FBS trend and danced to the popular tune. She did her trade mark waist wiggle and went viral. The video had 1.1 million views.

3. Hajia Bintu Meets Big Brother Naija's Cross

Hajia Bintu's trip to Nigeria gave her the opportunity to meet with other celebrities aside from Don Jazzy. In one of her best-performing videos, she linked up with Big Brother Naija star Cross. The video of the pair dancing together had over 700k views.

4. Hajia Bintu Collaborates With Alusty Sheen

Hajia's biggest weapon in 2022 was strategic collaborations. In another one of her best-performing dance videos, she called upon fellow content creator Alistu Sheen for assistance. The video amassed lots of views.

5. Hajia Bintu Does Kete Dance Moves

Hajia Bintu went viral after her sterling display at a funeral ground. The TikToker stole the show with some impressive Kete dance moves.

